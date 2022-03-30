Steam plumes rise from the main crater of Taal Volcano as seen from Barangay Balasi, Talisay, Batangas on July 8, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The labor department said on Tuesday it would give emergency employment to residents affected by last week's eruption of Taal Volcano.

At least 1,006 families or 3,649 individuals have been affected by the volcano's continued unrest, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said.

He said affected residents would receive P4,000 for rendering 10 days of work, which is around the daily minimum wage in Calabarzon.

"Ang immediate response ng DOLE (Department of Labor and Employment) ay 'yung bibigyan sila ng trabaho for 10 days and then give them a salary based on a minimum wage on that region," he told President Rodrigo Duterte during a recorded meeting in Malacañang.

(The immediate response of DOLE is to give them work for 10 days.)

The agency is also allocating up to P100 million in government assistance should more families be displaced by the calamity, the labor chief said.

"We are prepared just in case dadami pa ang mga affected dito sa pag-alboroto ni Taal (more will be affected by Taal's unrest). We are prepared and I’ve instructed our finance officer to make ready and available P50 to P100 million," he said.

Bello said his agency was also ready to provide livelihood assistance to affected residents, given that the emergency employment is only temporary.

Taal Volcano, which sits on an island surrounded by a lake in Batangas province, had a phreatomagmatic eruption on Saturday, sending ash and steam hundreds of meters into the sky.

A phreatomagmatic eruption happens when molten rock comes into contact with underground or surface water.

Residents in fishing and farming settlements around the lake were ordered to leave their homes, in the third mass evacuation in as many years around one of the country's most active volcanoes.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse

