Comelec exempts judges, prosecutors from election gun ban

People visit the the Tactical, Survival, and Arms Expo during its opening as a hybrid expo in SM Megamall on July 15, 2021. The four-day expo aims to “inform and educate the public about the need to prepare for emergency situations and disasters including pandemics that impact the health and safety of Filipinos.” Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) announced Wednesday some amendments to its application for exemption for carrying firearms amid the election period.

Comelec Chairman Saidamen Pangarungan said the en banc agreed to amend Comelec Resolution 10728 which sets the rules on gun ban, which took effect last Jan. 9.

"These amendments include the decentralization of the granting of exemption to the Regional Directors and Election Officers and the grant of automatic exemption to justices, judges, and prosecutors, including the Ombudsman," Pangarungan's office said in a statement.

It added that the Committee on the Ban on Firearms and Security Concerns (CBFSC) was given a week to finetune and finalize the proposed amendments and ensure that the regional directors and election officers "possess the required capacity to undertake the task."

On Monday, Comelec commissioner George Garcia already hinted at a possible changes in the gun ban exemption application following reports of "slow" approval.

Any violation of the provisions of the Comelec resolution will be considered as an election offense, the penalty for which is 1-6 years imprisonment, without possibility of probation, and will lose his/her right of suffrage, and perpetually disqualified from holding public office.

RELATED VIDEO