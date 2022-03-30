MANILA – The Department of Agriculture (DA) is now looking into allegations of vegetable smuggling into the country.

In a Laging Handa public briefing on Wednesday, Agriculture Sec. William Dar said investigations are ongoing.

“Continuous din ang pagkakalap natin ng impormasyon at imbestigasyon kasi alam natin ... We would like to do due diligence,” Dar said.

(We are continuously gathering information and investigating, because we would like to do due diligence.)

He added that DA is also piecing together information to determine which agriculture officials have been involved in the smuggling.

“Sana iyong mga may interaksyon o mayroong kuntsabahan diyan ay sasabihin dapat sa amin lahat itong impormasyon para mas mabuo pa natin at malaman natin kung sino po iyong mga involved na opisyales ng Department of Agriculture,” he said.

(I hope that those who know who the accomplices are will let us know their whereabouts, so that we can piece together more information on who within the Department are involved in smuggling.)

Charges have also been reportedly filed against former DA officials allegedly behind the smuggling, but Dar did not give an update.

Dar said some of the vegetables may have passed through legal channels on technicalities.

He also noted that some smuggled produce may have entered through “mis-declaration, undervalue, or misclassification.”

Dar also assured that quarantine officers are on constant watch for agriculture products entering the country.

He pointed out that in collaboration with the Bureau of Customs, the DA has seized “almost a billion pesos worth of vegetables coming from mostly China” over the past six months.

The agriculture secretary also said steps have been taken to assist the farmers whose incomes have been affected by the smuggling.

“Iyong mga kaakibat na farmers’ cooperatives na nagbigay ng mga crops ay sila na po iyong tutulungan namin na magtinda dito sa Metro Manila areas para sa ganoon ay hindi malugi po ang ating mga magsasaka. So iyong transportation, that’s part of our assistance kasi nabigay na namin iyong mga trucks, ang dami na pong napamigay para sa [ganoon] ang groups of farmers ay maibenta po nila na tama iyong mga produkto nila dito sa Metro Manila,” he said.

Since the start of 2022, farmers have been losing millions of pesos in profits due to smuggled vegetables from China.

Some Benguet farmers were even forced to give their carrots for free as a result.

RELATED VIDEO: