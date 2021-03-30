Total COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad now at 16,148 with 71 new cases



MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 16,148 as 71 new cases were recorded Tuesday, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

The DFA also reported 49 new recoveries and 1 new fatality.

Today's new cases is the highest in 22 days. The DFA reported 761 new cases last March 8.

This is also the first time after 9 days that there was another COVID-19 fatality among Filipinos abroad.

The number of those currently being treated abroad for the disease is 5,308 as 9,792 of those infected have recovered, while 1,049 have died.

There COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos are scattered across 90 countries and territories.

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 880 in the Asia Pacific, 890 in Europe, 3,450 in the Middle East and Africa, and 88 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 741,181 people. The tally includes 13,191 deaths, 603,310 recoveries, and 124,680 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that more than 127 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, with the United States, Brazil, India, Russia, and France leading the countries with the most number of cases, the running tally of US-based Johns Hopkins University showed.

The UK in December last year detected a reportedly more infectious COVID-19 strain, leading some countries to impose new lockdown and travel restrictions to stem its spread. New variants were also reported in South Africa, Brazil and the Philippines.

More than 2.7 million have died worldwide because of the disease, while some 72.4 million already recovered.

