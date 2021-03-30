Same lockdowns won't yield different results, says Drilon

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - Implementing similar COVID-19 prevention measures "over and over again" will not yield different results one year later, Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon said Tuesday.

Metro Manila, Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite, and Laguna were placed under enhanced community quarantine--the strictest classification--since Monday until Sunday due to the surge of coronavirus cases.

"We are doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result...We keep on doing prolonged lockdowns over and over again and hope that it will have a different result," he told ANC's Headstart.

"It will not have a different result unless we couple it with critical reforms or observance of certain basic rules that have been shown to be effective in other countries for the past year," he said.

Drilon said the Philippines is failing in the areas of testing, tracking, treatment, teaching.

He lamented that only 17 individuals are traced to a positive case, when other countries are doing it in thousands.

He added tracking is important to know who would be qualified to receive the COVID-19 jabs, but another problem is that "vaccines are insufficient" at the moment.

He also noted that government officials should set the example for the people in terms of "teaching" the public about health protocols.

"When you have mañanitas or birthdays, when you go to gatherings to inaugurate an infrastructure in a crowd without observing social distancing, when people see this, you lose your credibility when you say social distancing," he said.

The Philippines on Monday posted a new record-high of new COVID-19 cases with 10,016 additional infections. The country's total currently stands at 731,894 COVID-19 cases, with 115,495 still active.