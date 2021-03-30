Palace: Up to local officials if ECQ 'ayuda' in kind or in cash

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA — Local governments have the decision on whether assistance for their constituents during the enhanced community quarantine would be in kind or in cash, Malacañang said on Tuesday, as officials mulled the extension of the toughest lockdown level.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday night approved the distribution of assistance to 22.9 million people in Metro Manila and the surrounding provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal, which are under ECQ until April 4.

Duterte's order for this was "silent" on whether or not the aid would be in cash or in kind, said his spokesman Harry Roque.

"We leave it to the local government units, kung anong pinakamabilis po para makarating sa ating mga kababayan," he said in a press briefing.

(We leave it to the local government units, what will be the quickest way for this assistance to reach our compatriots.)

The P22.9-billion budget for the program will be directly released to local governments, said Roque.

For every family, up to 4 members can receive P1,000 worth of assistance each, he said.

The social welfare department would set up a "grievance mechanism" to ensure quick and transparent aid distribution, which will also be checked by the Commission on Audit, Roque said.

A separate aid scheme for small businesses and workers is "continuing," including loans and cash-for-work programs, he said.

The COVID-19 task force will meet on Saturday to discuss the possible extension of ECQ, the strictest of 4 quarantine levels, Roque added.

Manila and surrounding provinces were put back under ECQ for the first time since May 2020 to try to quell the surge in cases, despite inroads late last year towards controlling the virus spread.



ECQ curbs include night curfews, and a ban on mass gatherings and non-essential movement. Only some businesses are allowed to operate at full on-site capacity under this quarantine level.



It has also struggled to secure vaccine supplies, with an inventory of 2.525 million doses, mostly of Sinovac Biotech's vaccine, one million of which arrived on Monday.

Health authorities blame the spike on poor public compliance with prevention measures and the presence of new and more transmissible coronavirus variants in the capital region, which accounts for about a third of economic activity.



The Philippines was the first country in Asia to go under a nationwide lockdown, and broad restrictions and movement curbs saw its economy slump 9.5 percent last year, its worst economic contraction on record.

Hospitals' intensive care and isolation bed capacity in the capital region have reached critical levels or above 70 percent usage, government data showed.

— With a report from Reuters