'NCR Plus' workers affected by ECQ to receive cash aid

MANILA - The Department of Labor and Employment said Tuesday it would provide financial assistance to workers affected by the reimposition of the enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila and 4 surrounding provinces as COVID-19 cases continued to surge.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III told Teleradyo workers in the formal and informal sectors may file their application for cash aid online or call DOLE Hotline 1349.

The financial aid is under DOLE's COVID-19 Adjustment Measures Program (CAMP), Abot Kamay Ang Pagtulong (AKAP) program and Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program.

Under CAMP, workers will receive a one-time cash assistance of P5,000 while AKAP will offer P10,000 in cash aid to displaced migrant workers.

Meanwhile, informal sector workers displaced by the COVID-19 crisis are given emergency employment under TUPAD.

Some 490,000 overseas Filipino workers have so far received financial assistance through AKAP, Bello said.

The Philippine government renewed hard lockdown measures in the National Capital Region and the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal for a week to tackle an increase of COVID-19 cases.