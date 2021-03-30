LP yet to decide on supporting Isko Moreno in 2022, Robredo still 'most qualified' - Drilon

Vice President Leni Robredo and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno. ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo remains the "most qualified" presidential candidate for the Liberal Party in next year's elections, an official said Tuesday.

The opposition party has yet to take an "official position" on whether to support Manila Mayor Isko Moreno for higher office, said Senator Franklin Drilon, who serves as vice chairman.

"We haven’t even met to discuss this. Maybe we should. Right now there is no question Vice President Leni Robredo to us is the most qualified to be the next president," he told ANC's Headstart.

"We will support her but the matter of running is a personal decision and up to this point Vice President Leni Robredo has not decided to cast her hat in the national political race."

Moreno ranked third in a Pulse Asia survey of most preferred presidential candidates in the 2022 national elections while Robredo placed fifth. Davao City mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio led the list.

The Manila mayor earlier said he was "thankful" for being considered as a candidate of newly-formed coalition 1SAMBAYAN but does not "want to entertain anymore any politics for now."

“I think there will be time for everything,” he said.