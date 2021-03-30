Iloilo governor suspends operation of tourism, recreation facilities amid COVID-19 pandemic

MANILA - Iloilo Governor Arthur Defensor Jr. on Tuesday signed an order to temporarily stop the operation of all recreational and tourism facilities in the province from April 1 to 4 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Executive Order No. 114, the operation or use of all areas for recreation and leisure, such as swimming pools, game rooms, function rooms, beaches, food stations, as well as tourism and accommodation facilities, including homestay, lodges, service apartments and similar establishments will be suspended April 1 to 4.

Such establishments, however, are allowed to provide basic board and lodging services, such as rooms and meals, to Authorized Persons Outside their Residences (APOR), returning or repatriated overseas Filipino workers ,and other overseas Filipinos returning to their places of residence, as well other returning residents.

Swimming in public beaches and inland waters is also prohibited during the same period.

The province of Iloilo is among the areas under modified general community quarantine from April 1 to 30.

- with a report from Rolen Escaniel

