Ukrainian diplomats said they were eyeing to talk to the Philippines for potential investments and laborers to help the war-torn country in its rebuilding efforts. Michael Joe Delizo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Ukraine is looking into initiating talks with the Philippines to send investments and laborers to help the war-torn country in its massive rebuilding efforts, a top Ukrainian diplomat said Wednesday.

Denys Mykhailiuk, chargé d'affaires of the Ukraine embassy in Malaysia, that also represents the country to the Philippines, said the war-torn European state is now trying to attract businesses and investments that will also increase workforce as they gear towards liberating more Russian- occupied territories.

“We will begin talks about the Filipino laborers to come because this reconstruction effort will need significant increase in labor,” Mykhailiuk told reporters in a media briefing in Manila Wednesday, following the conclusion of his 4-day meetings with Philippine officials.

“Hardworking Filipinos will be very welcomed there to benefit our growth, and Filipino investors will be very much welcomed,” he added.

Millions of people were taken out of Ukraine economy due to the war as some left the country, while others joined the military.

“It’s an interesting area of cooperation. We never needed that before, but after the war…we will definitely need somebody,” he said.

Mykhailiuk recently met with officials from the Philippine departments of national defense, information and communications technology, and foreign affairs.

Talks specifically on labor and investments have not yet started, but Mykhailiuk said Ukraine will initiate the discussions soon.

“We are here to say that Ukraine is relatively safe now for business now,” he said.

RELATED VIDEO: