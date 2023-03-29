Traffic builds up along EDSA before the EDSA-Kamuning flyover southbound in Quezon City on Monday, as authorities fix large cracks and potholes in the flyover that would last for a month. Motorists are advised to take alternate routes to avoid traffic and accidents during the month-long rehabilitation. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) will deploy 2,104 of its personnel in major thoroughfares in Metro Manila during the Holy Week next week, an official said on Wednesday.

MMDA spokesperson Melissa Carunungan said they would start monitoring airports and bus terminals starting Monday next week.

"Magkakaroon din po kami ng joint inspection sa mga terminals bago mag-Holy Week," Carunungan said in a televised briefing.

"On the part naman of the MMDA ay handa na po kaming mag-deploy ng 2,104 personnel para bantayan ang mga pangunahing lansangan sa Metro Manila lalo na po sa mga lugar na malapit po sa terminals, airport at seaports," she added.

Deployed personnel are also prohibited to be absent between April 5 and 10, while they will have skeletal deployment from April 7 to 9 to focus on Visita Iglesia.

They still conduct clearing operations, she said, so motorists can use alternative routes.

"Ang mga alternatibong ruta po na pinaghahandaan po ng MMDA ay ang Mabuhay Lanes; patuloy pa po kami sa aming clearing operations para puwedeng gamitin ng mga motorista ang Mabuhay Lanes kapag nakikita po nila na congested na po ang mga pangunahing lansangan," she said.

Meanwhile, she said the MMDA already tasked the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to fix rough roads or those that have "lubak." These uneven road surfaces usually lead to accidents.

Earlier, the agency already announced suspending their number-coding scheme in the capital region from April 6 to 10.

The MMDA had also said it would set up a multi-agency command center at its metrobase in Makati City from April 3 to ensure “a peaceful and meaningful observance” of Lent.

For its part, the Land Transportation Office announced it would be on heightened alert from March 31 to April 10 to ensure the safety of the riding public and motorists this Holy Week and for vacation travels.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Video from PTV