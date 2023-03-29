A child runs unmindful of the afternoon heat in Brgy. Calumpit, Binangonan, Rizal on Wednesday as the dry season in the Philippines begins. State weather bureau PAGASA recorded a rise in the heat index of several areas of the country Tuesday, logging a scorching 46 degrees Celsius in Virac, Catanduanes. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — An expert on Wednesday cautioned the public from drinking alcoholic drinks and eating too much sweets during the hot season, as this could lead to dehydration, and other physical manifestations of heat exhaustion.

Dr. Benito Atienza, vice president of the Philippine Federation of Professional Associations, also warned people who are working outside between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., the peak time when temperatures are high.

"Huwag masyadong iinom at kakain nang matamis. 'Yung sugar, aanuhin niya yung tubig para lumabas. Kaya yung softdrinks hindi natin binibigay sa mga uhaw na uhaw kasi lalo kang uuhawin. Iihi ka," Atienza said in a televised briefing.

"Lalo na yung alkohol, dapat bawasan ang alkohol during summer. 'Yung meaty foods, pagkain natin, not so much sa protein kasi di ma-digest 'yung meat," he added.

Alcoholic drinks could make a person pee from time to time, which he said could lead to dehydration.

"The more na marami kang iniinom, the more na marami kang ie-excrete sa katawan," he said.

If one would subscribe to drinking alcohol, the expert said this should just be "limited."

The best measure to stay hydrated is to drink at least two liters of water daily and to eat watery fruits such as watermelons. Athletes can still drink sports drinks, but this should also be controlled.

Too much sports drinks can lead to higher blood pressure during play time, he noted.

"Kailangan talaga nating uminom ng tubig at mga rehydrating solution na tinatawag natin... Dapat tayo, ang isang tao, nakakainom ng,sa isang 500 cc ng tubig, dapt tayo nakakinom ng 2 liters per day," he said.

His other suggestions to prevent heat exhaustion are the following:

Wear caps or hats to protect the head.

Wear sunglasses to protect the eyes.

Bring cold or iced towels to relieve the face.

Get children vaccinated for preventable diseases such as measles and chickenpox, cases of which are higher during the hot season.