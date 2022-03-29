Halalan 2022 presidential hopeful Ferdinand Marcos Jr and running mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte greet supporters en route to Pagudpod from Laoag during a campaign caravan in Marcos’ bailiwick Ilocos Norte on Feb. 16, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Nacionalista Party (NP) on Tuesday endorsed the candidacies of presidential contender Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and his running-mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.

In a statement, billionaire and NP president Manny Villar said his party believed in the tandem’s call for unity.

"For the May 2022 elections, the Nacionalista Party fully supports the candidacies of Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos, Jr. for President and Inday Sara Duterte for Vice President," said Villar, a former senator.

"We believe that Bongbong and Inday Sara’s message of unity is crucial in binding our country together and inspiring our people as we rebuild not only from the pandemic but also from the political chasm that divides us," he said.

Villar added the tandem had "the platforms of government, qualifications and track record to lead our country towards unity and prosperity."

His son, former public works secretary Mark Villar, is running for senator under both the Marcos-Duterte slate and the NP, the country's oldest political party.

Marcos' father and namesake, the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr., ran for president in 1965 under the Nacionalista Party.

Marcos Jr., 64, was a Nacionalista Party member until he transferred to the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas in October last year, shortly before declaring his presidential bid.

