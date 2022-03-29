2022 Presidential candidate Faisal Mangondato. Photo by Roxanne Arevalo

MARAWI (UPDATE) — Presidential candidate Faisal Mangondato over the weekend expressed hope to get the endorsement of President Rodrigo Duterte in the May elections.

Mangondato, who attended a thanksgiving event for Duterte in Marawi on Sunday, said he is expecting for the chief executive's support since they both have "Bangsamoro blood."

"Si Pangulong Duterte, ang lola niya ay galing sa Lanao. Ako din ay galing sa Lanao. Magpipinsan po ang magulang namin sa Samporna po. Masaya po kung [mai-endorso] sana ng Pangulong Duterte," he said.

(President Duterte's grandmother is from Lanao. I am also from Lanao. Our parents are relatives, in the Samporna side. I would be happy to be endorsed, hopefully, by President Duterte.)

Asked on Tuesday in an interview on ANC if he will make Duterte accountable for any alleged violations while in power, should he win the presidential race, Mangondato said, "Dadaan ng process ng ating batas."

(It has to follow our legal process.)

Mangondato, 59, who is running under the Katipunan ng Kamalayang Kayumanggi party, is among 10 candidates for the country's top post in the May elections.

He said if he gets the president's backing, he would still campaign for his running-mate Carlos Serapio and not Duterte's daughter Sara, who is also running for vice president.

Mangondato said he is also supporting the senatorial bid of Marawi civic leader Samira Gutoc even though they come from different political parties.

The presidential candidate made the statements as he barnstormed through Lanao del Sur province, where he also visited his hometown Marantao.

Mangondato said he believes he still has a huge chance of winning the elections, based on how people have received him during the campaign.

In the latest Pulse Asia survey, 0.4 percent of the respondents said they would vote for Mangondato if the elections were held from Feb. 18 to 23. He lands at No. 5 among the 10 presidential candidates in the poll.

Duterte has yet to formally endorse any presidential candidate but the faction he supports in his party, PDP-Laban, recently expressed support for survey frontrunner Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

Officials said Duterte met with Marcos ahead of the PDP-Laban faction endorsement last week. The son and namesake of the late dictator, whom he once described as a spoiled child and weak leader, is the running-mate of his daughter.

Asked for his thoughts about the Marcos issue, Mangondato said the government should recover any assets that the Supreme Court has already decided on.

But for those that are not covered by SC rulings, people should stop demanding that the Marcos family return them, he added.

— Report from Roxanne Arevalo

