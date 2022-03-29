PH daily virus cases to rise if public relaxes protocol adherence: DOH

Commuters enter the Metro Rail Transit-Line 3 North Avenue Station during as they take advantage of the free train rides implemented by the government from March 28 until April 30 , 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - The Philippines can tally up to 670 daily COVID-19 cases by end-April if the public relaxes its adherence to minimum health standards, the Department of Health said Tuesday.

The projection assumes that the country's mobility has returned to the pre-pandemic level, with omicron as the dominant variant, and with a national vaccination rate of 75 percent, of which 15 percent have received booster shots, according to Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

Government uses the Feasibility Analysis of Syndromic Surveillance Using Spatio-Temporal Epidemiological Modeler For Early Detection of Diseases (FASSSTER) for its COVID-19 cases projections.

"Pagka bumaba ang compliance to minimum health standards, halimbawa, meron silang scenario na 20 percent mababawas sa compliance, aabot ang ating national daily cases by 670 cases per day," she told reporters.

(If our compliance to minimum health standards declines, for example they have a scenario it decreases by 20 percent, our national daily cases can reach 670 per day.)

Should the public keep observing minimum health standards, the Philippines can tally some 70 to 268 daily new infections by April 30, Vergeire said.

The country, which remains under minimal risk case classification, in the past week logged an average of 389 daily virus cases, down by 24 percent versus the previous week.



"I am emphasizing ang projections po ay base sa assumptions, it is not cast in stone. There are a lot of assumptions na maaaring makatulong in the coming weeks or months. Other risk factors may come into play like for example may bagong dumating na variant," she said.

(I am emphasizing that projections are based on assumptions, it is not cast in stone. There are a lot of assumptions that can help in the coming weeks or months. Other risk factors may come into play like a new variant.)

The country's positivity rate, or the number of people who test positive for COVID-19, was at 2.1 percent versus 2,7 percent last week, Vergeire said.

The decline in virus cases and positivity rate can be attributed to high vaccination rate, safety protocols, and observance of minimum health standards, Vergeire added.

Government is monitoring some areas which have tallied an increase in cases that is so far insignificant, according to Vergeire.

"Wala po tayong nakikitang significant increases in specific areas in the country. May binabantayan po tayo...pero yung pagtaas di po siya significant kasi ang pagtaas ng kaso less than 10," she said.

(We don't see significant increases in specific areas in the country. We're monitoring some areas...but the increase in cases is insignificant as it is less than 10.)

"Halimbawa po ang isang lugar dati zero lang, ngayon may 3 na siyang kaso."

(For example, one area had zero cases before, now it has 3 cases.)

It is also difficult to attribute slight increase in cases to campaign sorties held in an area, Vergeire added.

"This is not to say we should be complacent. What would be the most important is individual behavior. Pag kayo ay patuloy na sumusunod sa safety protocols, kayo ay bakunado, yung protection niyo ay mas mataas," she said.

(If you continue to follow safety protocols, you're vaccinated, your protection is higher.)

Some 11.8 million out of 45 million fully vaccinated individuals eligible for a booster shot have received it, Vergeire said. The country has fully vaccinated 65.7 million or 73 percent of its target 90 million by June.

RELATED VIDEO