Pacquiao to inhibit in Smartmatic probe

PROMDI presidential candidate Sen. Manny Pacquiao said Tuesday he will inhibit from the Senate probe into the Smartmatic "data breach" controversy if asked by any party.

Pacquiao also called on colleagues to the same to prevent conflict of interest.

Pacquiao said if recusing himself from the proceedings will allay fears of bias, then those seeking it, particularly the Kontra Daya election watchdog, will get their wish.

The senator said that while he wants to know first hand and also needs guarantee of fair and clean elections, he is mindful of the concern of every citizens' election arm.

The Mindanaoan senator told reporters that he fully understood the appeal of Kontra Daya.

“Wala namang problema kung ayaw nila akong magparticipate sa investigation na iyan. Gusto rin natin na malinis na halalan at walang dayaan,” he said. (I have no problem if they do not want me to participate in the investigation. I also wanta clean elections without cheating).

He added: “At ang dasal natin sa Panginoon na sino man ang gagawa ng kasamaan ay ibubulgar ng Panginoon,” (We pray to God to expose whoever will do evil).

“Dapat iyong mga tumatakbo na may conflict ( of interest) hindi na dapat mag-attend,” Pacquiao advised his Senate colleagues. (Those who are running and have conflict should no longer attend the hearings).

Aside from urging senators who are candidates in the May 9 elections to inhibit themselves from the Senate probe, Kontra Daya also asked Senator Imee Marcos to resign as chairperson of the Senate Committee on Election Reforms, which is assigned to conduct the Smartmatic controversy.

Senator Marcos is a sister of presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr.