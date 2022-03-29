Vice Presidential daughter Tricia Robredo greets a woman wearing a Marcos-Duterte shirt while doing a house-to-house campaign for her mother, presidential aspirant Leni Robredo. (Tricia Robredo Twitter)

MANILA - Vice Presidential daughters Aika, Tricia, and Jillian are running their own campaign for their mother's presidential bid in May.

While presidential candidate Leni Robredo's rallies in different cities and provinces draw thousands of supporters, her daughters take a more personal and direct approach to campaigning.

Tricia on Monday shared on Twitter an encounter she had with a Marcos-Duterte-Carpio tandem supporter while making house-to-house visits in a community.

"Nung lumapit ako kay Nanay, she was pleasant & she even greeted back. Pahabol niya, 'hindi tayo ang nag-aaway'," Tricia wrote in her post.

In the photo attached with the tweet, Tricia can be seen with her hand on the shoulder of an older woman who was wearing a green and red shirt, printed with the faces of her mother's rival former senator Bongbong Marcos and his running mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.

"Hindi maco-convert lahat pero lumalapit pa rin para bumati, lalo na dahil nakikidaan lang tayo sa lugar nila," Tricia's post read.

Tricia, a medical doctor, previously shared on Facebook that while house-to-house campaigning opens to more chances encountering hostile rival supporters, it is better to approach them with patience and humility.

Her older sister, Aika, meanwhile, spent Monday meeting supporters in Iloilo.

She also met with Panay Bukidnon weavers to hear their concerns, and attended a forum for women and youth in Pavia, Panay.

Their youngest sibling Jillian, who is in New York for her studies, also met with overseas Filipino supporters in a "March for Democracy" event.

In advocating a more personal approach to campaigning, the sisters encourage supporters to converse with voters in their community through training sessions on how to talk one-on-one.