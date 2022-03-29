DICT says working to protect May 9 polls web services from cyberattack

People walk past posters of candidates during the campaign season for the national and local elections on March 28, 2022 at Barangay Bliss in Quezon City. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Information and Communications Technology said Tuesday it is working to ensure that the web services it is providing to the Commission on Elections for the May 9 polls are safe from cyberattacks.

DICT Acting Secretary Manny Caintic said preparations are underway to ensure a smooth national and local elections.

"Una, tayo ang magho-host ng precinct finder at Comelec election results. Siyempre dahil tayo ang magho-host ng web services ng Comelec, ensure natin na ligtas ito sa cyber attack," Caintic said in a press conference.

Another role of the DICT in the May polls, Caintic said, is to prepare for the digital signatures of Board of Election Inspectors and Board of Canvassers. This would be the first elections that digital signatures will be used.

"Ngayong taon, ngayon eleksyon unang pagkakataon na gagamitin ang digital signature alinsunod sa Automated Election Law... It's the first time na gagamitin ang digital signatures. DICT ang gagamitin, sistema ng DICT," he said.

He said they are ready to provide technical assistance to the Comelec if there are inquiries or issues regarding information technology.

"Tuloy-tuloy ang ating technical assistance sa Comelec kung may kailangan sila, lalung lalo na sa pag-protect using the cybersecurity tools that we have."

— Report from Jekki Pascual, ABS-CBN News