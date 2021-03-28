With checkpoints and curfew in place, public urged to stay home as NCR Plus begins ECQ

A checkpoint screens passing vehicles coming from Santo Tomas city, Batangas heading to Calamba city, Laguna on Tuesday as curfew in the NCR Plus bubble nears. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA—The public is urged to stay home as the NCR Plus region goes on a weeklong strict lockdown, the Philippine National Police said Monday.

The NCR Plus bubble, covering Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Bulacan and Rizal, was placed under enhanced community quarantine from Monday to Easter Sunday to curb the alarming rise in new COVID-19 cases.

The PNP has deployed 9,356 police personnel manning 1,106 checkpoints all over the bubble, said spokesperson Brig. Gen. Ildebrandi Usana.

"Again, hindi po natin pinapahintulutan ang non-essential travels. Hinihikayat po natin ang ating mamamayan for this particular period of time, 1 week, until April 4, manatili na lang po tayo sa ating tahanan, magnilay-nilay," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(We don't allow non-essential travel. We urge the public to stay home and reflect for 1 week, until April 4.)

The movement of essential workers and goods will remain unrestricted, Usana added, while a 2-hour window will be given to workers commuting home.

"Kung merong ibang nagtatrabaho sa kanilang pribadong establisyimiento, hinihikayat ng gobyerno na ihatid sila ng shuttle services. Pagsapit ng alas-6 ng gabi wala nang movement na ginagawa. Kung kinakailangan ay may adjustment sa paguwi," he said.

(Private firms are urged to ferry their workers using shuttle services. There should be no movement by 6 p.m., if needed, they can adjust their time off work.)

"ID lang po. Hindi na po kailangan mag-require ang pulis ng kahit anong dokumento. 'Pag walang dokumento, hihikayatain bumalik ang mamamayan."

(Workers only need to present an ID. The police do not require any other document. If workers have no document, they will be asked to return home.)

The Philippines, which began its COVID-19 vaccination drive earlier this month, on Sunday logged 9,475 fresh virus cases, bringing its total to 721,892.

The country could reach 10,000 to 11,000 daily new cases by the end of the month, half likely to be recorded in the capital region, if the current daily trend continues, according to OCTA. The number of fresh cases is forecast to decline in 4 weeks, it added.