UP extends deadline for admission requirement to April 15

MANILA – The University of the Philippines (UP) announced Monday it is extending the deadline for the online submission of Form 2 to April 15.

Form 2 is one of the requirements for the state university's freshmen applicants for next academic year. It refers to the applicants' high school records, which are submitted by the schools.

In a post on its website, UP said it moved the deadline, which was originally set on March 31, following requests from many high schools.

"On top of the already considerable job of collating and submitting the grades of their student-applicants, high schools are also dealing with the impact of COVID-19. This has resulted in a slower rate of submissions due to modified work arrangements," UP said.

"The declaration of enhanced community quarantine over the National Capital Region and four other provinces... are further contributing to the delays in data integration and quality check," it added.

Among the 108,350 who applied for first-year admission to UP for the next academic year, an estimated 32,200 Form 2 submissions have yet to come in, according to the university.

UP cancelled its annual college admission test last year due to the continued threat of COVID-19. Instead, the university will evaluate applicants based on high school records.

