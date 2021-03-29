TESDA suspends face-to-face training, competency assessment in ECQ areas

MANILA – The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) said Monday it suspended face-to-face classes in training centers and competency assessment in Metro Manila and 4 surrounding provinces, which were placed under the strictest of the 4 lockdown levels due to a recent rise in COVID-19 cases.

TESDA Director General Isidro Lapeña has ordered technology institutions and technical vocational institutions (TVIs) to suspend face-to-face classes in the capital region, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal, which were placed under enhanced community quarantine starting Monday.

“This suspension shall also apply to all other areas which have been placed under community-wide lockdowns by their respective local government units in the municipality/city/provincial level,” Lapeña said in a statement.

Lapeña urged affected TVIs and assessment centers to shift to online modes of conducting trainings and assessments.

He noted that the following activities may continue in areas under ECQ:

Only online application through TESDA Mobile App and TESDA website

Only online enrollment

Asynchronous eLearning programs such as TESDA Online Program or other open-source online/offline training courses

Online Processing and issuance of National Certificates/ Certificates of Competencies (NCs/COCs) including Certification, Authentication, Verification (CAV) of NCs/COCs.

The TESDA earlier allowed face-to-face training and competency assessment in areas under general community quarantine.

On Sunday, the Philippines reported 9,475 new coronavirus infections, the third straight day the country registered more than 9,000 new COVID-19 cases. This brought the nationwide total to 721,892, of which 105,568 are active cases.

Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal remain under ECQ until April 4.

