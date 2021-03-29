Suspected Abu Sayyaf member arrested in Zamboanga City

Authorities in Zamboanga City arrested a suspected member of the Abu Sayyaf Group on Monday.

Police identified the suspect as 22-year-old Merham Tulawi Nasalon, a resident of Sittio Niyog Niyog, Muti, this City.

Government troops served a search warrant against Nasalon who is said to be a member of Ajijul criminal gang under ASG leader Marzan Ajijul.

The early dawn search yielded in the confiscation of a cal. 45 pistol, assorted ammunition and magazines, and assorted identification cards.

The suspect was brought to the police CIDG RFU 9 office for filing of appropriate charges.

- report from Queenie Casimiro

