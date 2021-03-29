Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte tests positive anew for COVID-19

Mayor Joy Belmonte arrives for the IATF-EID press briefing at the Quezon Memorial Circle on July 30, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte on Monday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 again, 8 months after she first contracted the virus.

In a statement, Belmonte said she is only feeling mild symptoms and will continue to perform her tasks.

"Eight months after my first bout with COVID-19, I am very sad to report that I have once again tested positive for the virus. As many doctors have continued to remind us, COVID-19 is an ongoing and evolving pandemic, and we should not let our guard down under any circumstances. Indeed, even after recovering from the virus last year and carefully observing all the recommended precautions, my positive result is a sober reminder that there is no room for complacency when it comes to this disease," she said.

"Thankfully, I am only feeling very mild symptoms at the moment, and I shall continue to perform all my executive functions and duties while I am quarantined at the Hope Community Care Facility in Quezon City," she added.

Belmonte said the City Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Unit (CESU) is doing contact-tracing procedures on those she may have close contact with.

Belmonte first tested positive for COVID-19 in July 2020.

According to the local government's official Facebook page, Quezon City had a total of 45,019 COVID-19 cases as of Sunday. The tally includes 7,978 active cases, 36,147 recoveries and 894 deaths.

