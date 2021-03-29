Quezon City gov't allows limited public transportation during ECQ

MANILA - The Quezon City government on Monday said it will allow the operation of public transportation, including tricycles, in the city on limited capacity during the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

In a statement, the local government of Quezon City said Mayor Joy Belmonte has allowed the operation of public vehicles, provided that passengers must be one seat apart.

Tricycle are only allowed to accommodate one passenger, with no back ride allowed. E-trikes and other similar vehicles with larger capacity can accommodate more than one passenger but also has to follow the one seat apart rule, Belmonte added.

For taxis and transport network vehicle services (TNVS), only two passengers are allowed. Both of the passengers should be in the back seat.

Belmonte also reminded passengers to always wear face masks and face shields, while the driver can choose not to wear a face shield for safety purposes.

Meanwhile, essential activities may operate on a 24-hour basis, including public transportation, couriers, cargo vehicles, market delivery/bagsakan, food take-out and delivery, pharmacies, hospitals, convenience stores, and delivery of essential goods.

However, sari-sari stores, especially those located in densely populated areas, should be closed by 6 p.m., while eateries, carinderias and bakeries may continue to provide take-out and delivery services even during curfew hours.

Hawkers and ambulant vendors registered with the barangay or Market Development and Administration Department are allowed to sell food and non-alcoholic beverage during curfew hours, provided they strictly follow health and safety protocols.

Markets, talipapas, and vending sites must be close by 6 p.m. but delivery of products may continue.

As for internments and wakes, non-COVID-19 deaths should be buried or cremated within two days, provided that immediate family of not more than 10 persons may visit the deceased during the two-day period in a funeral home. Home services for the dead are prohibited.

On the other hand, there should be no visitors for COVID-19 related deaths and its remains must be cremated within 12 hours.

Belmonte also directed the suspension of operations of of swimming pools, sports facilities, gyms, including private gyms in condominiums and subdivisions, spas, and internet cafes in the city.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier placed areas in the NCR Plus bubble under ECQ from Monday, March 29, until Sunday, April 4, due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said Duterte approved the recommendation due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases supposedly driven by the local presence of new variants of the novel coronavirus.

The NCR Plus bubble that will be under ECQ consists of Metro Manila, as well as Cavite, Laguna, Bulacan, and Rizal provinces.

RELATED VIDEO: