PNP looking for more quarantine facilities as COVID-19 cases rise

MANILA - The Philippine National Police (PNP) leadership has ordered regional directors to look for more quarantine facilities as COVID-19 cases within their ranks increase.

In a statement, police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, PNP deputy chief for administration and Administrative Support for Covid-19 Task Force (ASCOTF) chief, said this is part of their contingency measures amid the rise of coronavirus infections in the organization.

As of Sunday, there were 2,157 active COVID-19 cases within the PNP nationwide. Of this number, 1,255 are inside PNP-owned and PNP-managed isolation facilities, while 840 are in non-PNP isolation facilities.

There are also 62 COVID-19 positive PNP personnel who are in private and public hospitals.

A total of 1,159 of the active cases were recorded in the 17 police regional offices. The National Capital Region Police Office has the highest number of cases at 564, followed by Region 3 at 105. Police Regional Office 1 and PRO 4A in Calabarzon both have 84 cases each, while PRO 7 has 82 cases.

On the other hand, PRO Bangsamoro Autonomous Region has the lowest number of cases with 5, while both PRO 5 and PRO 10 have 8 cases, and PRO 12 has 7 cases.

A total of 492 active cases are inside Camp Crame, representing 22.8 percent of total active cases, while 864 of the cases, or 40.1 percent, are outside Camp Crame but are still within NCR.

“This means that in Metro Manila alone, we have a total of 1,356 active cases which is 62.9% of the total active cases in the PNP,” Eleazar said.

More isolation facilities have been set up inside the PNP national headquarters, including a 100-bed capacity at the PNP Tennis Court, and a 47-bed capacity at the Provident Fund/Peace Process and Development Office.

The PNP Taekwondo Gym, which has a 40-bed capacity, will also be used starting April 1.

So far, the PNP has a total of 14,456 COVID-19 cases, which includes 12,262 recoveries and 37 deaths.

