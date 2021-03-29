Philippines allows elderly mayors to receive COVID-19 jabs

Community frontliners and barangay health workers receive their COVID -19 vaccines at the Placido Del Mundo Elementary School, Quirino Highway, Barangay Talipapa, Quezon City on March 23, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Elderly mayors are now allowed to receive COVID-19 vaccines as government begins inoculation of senior citizens, the Department of the Interior and Local Government said Monday.

The agency earlier asked local chief executives who received coronavirus jabs to explain as they were not included in the priority list.

"Ngayon naman pumayag na si Secretary Charlie Galvez pwede na tayo magsimultaneous. Pwede na senior citizens. Kung ang mayor ay senior citizen pwede na," DILG officer-in-charge Bernardo Florece told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(Sec. Charlie Galvez has agreed to allow simultaneous vaccination. Senior citizens will now be vaccinated. If the mayor is a senior citizen, he can receive the vaccine.)

"Vulnerable itong mayors na ito kasi exposed talaga sila kaya lang meron tayong sinusunod na priority list. Ang unang batch ng vaccines ay donation ito so wala tayong say sa distribution."

(Mayors are vulnerable because they are exposed but we follow a priority list. The first batch of vaccines were donated so we didn't have a say in its distribution.

The Department of Health has also said mayors and barangay chairpersons are "legally" qualified for COVID-19 vaccination, said Parañaque City Mayor Edwin Olivarez.

Vaccine-sharing COVAX Facility had said health workers should be prioritized and violation of this rule would impact future deliveries, Malacañang earlier said.