Pasig City hiring more nurses for COVID-19 referral center

MANILA - Pasig City’s COVID-19 referral center is in need of more nurses.

This was announced by Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto on his social media page Monday, the first day of Metro Manila's week-long enhanced community quarantine.

“We’re looking to hire around 30 more nurses for emergency hiring, or contract of service, hindi po ito permanent,” Sotto told ABS-CBN News in an interview.

“May mga kama pa na available, pero kung walang sapat na health care workers hindi mo rin magagamit yung mga kama, makokompromiso naman yung kalusugan ng pasyente,” he further explained.

The salary will be P2,500 per duty for a 12-hour shift with free accommodation.

Nurse applicants may send their requirements such as resume and PRC license to pcchnso@yahoo.com or call 8643 2222 loc 611.

Sotto said, the referral facility, where COVID-19 patients are admitted, is ‘nearing 100%’. On Monday, an additional 16 beds were set up in preparation for more patients.

“Kinakaya naman ng health care professionals pero I can see they are already overextended, we dont want them to be overfatigued,” he said.

Private hospitals like the Medical City in Ortigas is also close to full capacity, Sotto said. He said the pandemic is more challenging this year compared to last year due to the new COVID variants.

“Ayoko naman sabihin back to square one, hindi naman siguro fair assessment yun, this is a new challenge,” Sotto said, even as NCR is placed again under ECQ after a year.

“The good thing is we’re better equipped now than we were in March 2020,” he added.

The LGU has yet to finalize whether it will still hand out family food packs.

“We will see what we can do, our primary goal now is enforcement. Minsan nagkukulang din ang tao, ilan lamang , its still always a big challenge to enforce health protocols especially in the streets,” Sotto said.

He also said dentists, medical technologists, and other healthcare professionals from Pasig may still get in touch with the city’s health office to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

As of writing, there is still no definite date for the vaccine rollout for senior citizens in the city.

“Tuloy-tuloy master listing natin, now we’re going to the senior citizens associations and homeowners associations, if they’re not (yet) registered,” he said.

RELATED VIDEO