Metro Manila begins COVID-19 vaccination of senior citizens

Senior citizens living in Barangay 378 in Manila receive their first Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine shot on March 29, 2021 along with residents of 11 other barangays. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - At least 2 cities in Metro Manila began Monday the vaccination of senior citizens against COVID-19 as the region went on lockdown to curb the surge of virus cases.

In the capital, some 1,585 elderly residents were inoculated in 12 vaccine sites across the city as of 10 a.m. Monday, according to Manila's public information office.

At least 2,380 senior citizens have pre-registered at manilacovid19vaccine.com to get the jab and authorities will welcome "walk-in" applicants, according to Manila Mayor Isko Moreno.

"'Yung may mga lolo at lola, tulungan ninyo silang mag-register online," he said.

(Those who have grandfathers and grandmothers, help them register online.)

In Navotas, an estimated 200 elderly residents are expected to receive the vaccine before the end of the day, said Dr. Christia Padolina of the City Health Office.

Some 200 more senior citizens are scheduled for Tuesday, while those with comorbidities aged between 18-54 are scheduled for inoculation on Wednesday, Padolina added.

Vaccination will resume on Good Friday, with medical frontliners set to receive their second dose, according to Padolina.

“Ngayon? Wala naman (Right now? Nothing),” said 83-year-old street-sweeper Carmen Mana when ABS-CBN News sought her reaction after receiving the vaccine.

The Philippines, which launched its COVID-19 vaccination drive earlier this month, aims to inoculate 50 to 70 million of its citizens by yearend to achieve herd immunity.

--With reports from Jorge Carino, ABS-CBN News