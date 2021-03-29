Meralco says power interruption in NCR, provinces caused by power plant tripping

MANILA - The Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) on Monday night said the Dinginin Power Plant in Bataan tripped, causing power interruptions in parts of the National Capital Region and nearby provinces.

In a statement, Meralco spokesperson Joe Zaldarriaga said the 16-minute interruption was caused by "an automatic load dropping after the Dinginin power plant tripped."

"Areas affected have all been restored," he said.

Residents in various parts of Metro Manila, as well Bulacan, Batangas and Cavite reported power interruptions past 7 p.m.

