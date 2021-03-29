Mayors yet to respond to show-cause orders on COVID-19 vaccination

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - The initial batch of mayors issued show-cause orders over their COVID-19 vaccination has yet to respond, the Department of the Interior and Local Government said Monday.

The local chief executives were given 3 days to file their response, said DILG officer-in-charge Bernardo Florece.

Only Mayor Noel Rosal of Legazpi City in Albay has filed his response as of Monday, according to Florece.

Others asked to explain are Mayor Alfred Romualdez of Tacloban City, Mayor Dibu Tuan of T'boli town in South Cotabato, Mayor Sulpicio Villalobos of Sto. Niño town in South Cotabato, and Mayor Abraham Ibba of Bataraza town in Palawan.

"Wala pa kaming natatanggap pa. Inabot lang siguro ng weekend," Florece told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo. "Hopefully ma-receive namin ngayong araw."

(We have yet to receive their response. Maybe it was delayed due to the weekend. We hope we can receive it today.)

Another batch of 6 mayors were given show-cause orders last Friday, he added.

Medical frontliners should be the only group to get COVID-19 shots for now, Malacañang earlier said.

Violations of this rule would impact future deliveries from vaccine-sharing COVAX Facility, which said health workers should be prioritized, according to Palace spokesman Harry Roque.