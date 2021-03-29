ItigilAngPatayan: CHR condemns killing of labor leader in Laguna

MANILA - The Commission on Human Rights on Monday condemned the killing of a leader of the left-leaning labor group Kilusang Mayo Uno in Calamba, Laguna.

"The Commission on Human Rights is one with labor rights groups in decrying this latest spate of violence against rights defenders," CHR spokesperson Jacqueline de Guia said in a statement.

"As we have repeatedly asked, the escalating situation of violence and harassment against union leaders and activists calls for urgent action and tangible measures."

Dandy Miguel, vice chairperson of Pamantik - Kilusang Mayo Uno, was killed by unknown assailants while riding his motorcycle on March 28.

The CHR urged Congress, Department of Justice and Department of Labor and Employment " to give preferential attention to this prevalent disregard to the right to life, security, and rule of law."

As the country observes the Holy Week, the most important week on the Christian liturgical calendar, the agency called for the ceasing of operations and crackdowns against rights defenders.

"We send our heartfelt condolences and prayers to the family and friends of Dandy," De Guia said.

"CHR Region IV-A has dispatched its investigation team for an independent probe and monitor the case to its just resolution. #ItigilAngPatayan."

Miguel's death comes 3 weeks after 9 activists were killed in police raids across Calabarzon in what rights groups described as "Bloody Sunday."

