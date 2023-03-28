Residents of Barangay 165 in Pasay City stock up on delivered water from a mobile tanker on March 5, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA) on Tuesday urged local government units and water districts to conserve water due to the approaching El Niño season.

LWUA Administrator Vicente Revil said the impact of the dry season has been felt just days since it was declared, which is why there should be a whole-of-nation-approach in dealing with its potential impacts.

"Tayong lahat ay dapat magkaroon ng conservation program para sa ating water resources," Revil said in a televised briefing.

"Ang ating bansa ngayon, masasabi natin ngayon pa lang sa buwan na ito, nakikita na natin, nararamdaman na natin ang pangangailangan natin ng tubig, epekto nito sa ating kalusugan, sa ating ekonomiya, at ating agrikultura," he added.



"Ngayon ay summer at sigurado tayo na halos wala nang ulan at kailangan ng ating bayan ng other sources ng tubig."

The agency has launched its Save Water Advocacy to demonstrate that water conservation should start in homes.

They also have their Patubig sa Buong Bayan at Mamamayan (PBBM) program to ensure that the public's water needs will be addressed. He did not elaborate.

"Itong programa natin ng mga imprastraktura na ating sisiguruhin ang ating sources ng ating patubig sa ating bayan, at bibigyan din natin ito ng mga teknikal support para maniguro tayo na ang ating mga importanteng sources of tubig ay matutugunan," he said.

"Idineklara ng ating mahal na presidente na mayroon talaga tayong kritikal na lebel ng ating krisis dito sa water crisis natin sa Pilipinas at ito ay tinatawag natin na El Nino-driven crisis," he said.

Climate projections by PAGASA show that El Niño will begin by the third quarter of 2023 or between July and September, and will last until next year.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier said the Philippines is facing a water crisis.