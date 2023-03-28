People fall in line at the check-in counters of the NAIA Terminal 3 in Pasay City on January 2, 2023. The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines’ (CAAP) Air Traffic Management Center experienced technical problems on New Year’s day affecting 65,000 passengers with the cancellation of hundreds of flights according to DOTr. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) on Tuesday said it is already preparing for the deluge of travelers for the Holy Week next month.

CAAP spokesperson Eric Apolonio said they already requested their personnel to "cancel their leaves" for the occasion.

The agency currently oversees some international airports in the country, such as those located in General Santos City, Puerto Princesa City, and Davao City.

"Nag-coordinate din kami sa mga operators ng airlines sa ating mga paliparan, na magdagdag sila ng mga tao especially sa mga check-in counters para hindi ma-inconvenient yung mga pasahero," he said in a televised briefing.

"'Yung ating mga malasakit help desks ay binabantayan ng ating mga tauhan kung sakaling may mga kailangan yung ating mga pasahero, masisilbihan ang kanilang pangangailangan," he added.

Meanwhile, the official urged the public to be in the airports 2 to 3 hours before the flight to prevent inconveniences.

He also vowed that their help desks would assist them for their travel queries.