Bus drivers, conductors attend road safety seminar

Around 100 bus drivers and conductors underwent a seminar on road safety at the Land Transportation Office in Quezon City in preparation for the coming Holy Week.

The seminar is a kick-off activity for the "Oplan Biyaheng Ayos! Semana Santa and Summer Vacation 2023" program of the agency.

According to LTO chief Jay Art Tugade, the seminar aims to remind drivers and conductors about road safety policies, such as the anti-distracted driving, road speed limiter, anti-overloading among others.

“Nire-refresh po natin mga drivers natin dun sa mga panuntunan at traffic laws and regulations para sa ganun ngayon semana santa maiwasan ang road crashes,” Tugade said.

Bus driver Zosimo Gallarde Jr., one of the attendees, said the seminar is important since the transportation sector is now back to pre-pandemic conditions.

“Matagal din po nabakante nung pandemya na sariwain ang mga dapat at di dapat gawin ng driver lalo na yung pag inom ng alak at pag gamit ipinagbabawal na gamot,” Gallarde said.

Meanwhile, the LTO will be on heightened alert from March 31 to April 10.

During this period, all traffic enforcers of the LTO will be deployed on major thoroughfares.

Tugade also said that the LTO will focus on the road worthiness of public utility vehicles by visiting the different bus terminals.