Davao City Mayor and vice presidential candidate Sara Duterte-Carpio during a campaign rally at the Pasig Mega Market on March 26, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Vice presidential candidate Sara Duterte-Carpio said on Monday that she and her Halalan 2022 running mate, former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr., will not hold any grand rally in her bailiwick Davao City.

Duterte-Carpio announced this during her “Special Hour” online program that was shared on her official Facebook page.

"Sa Davao City, nag-refuse na ko na mag-rally ang UniTeam. Sa mga taga-Davao City, ginaawhag tamo nga motambong na lang sa rally nato sa ubang lugar sa Region 11," she said.

(I refused that the UniTeam will hold a campaign rally in Davao City. I just urge Davao City residents to attend the campaign rally in other parts of Region 11.)

Duterte-Carpio did not disclose any further details as to why she refused to hold a campaign rally in Davao City, where she still serves as mayor.

Although, last March 7, she issued an executive order banning in the city caravans and motorcades related to the May 9, 2022 national and local elections.

“There is a need to prohibit motorcades and caravans due to the continuing increase of fuel costs, the inconvenience of the traffic jams it will create and the ongoing public want due to the economic losses from the pandemic coupled with the rising prices of basic commodities,” Duterte-Carpio's Executive Order No. 10 Series of 2022 read

Davao City has nearly 993,000 registered voters in the May elections, according to Comelec data processed and analyzed by the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group.

The Marcos-Duterte-Carpio tandem, also known as “UniTeam,” is set to hold grand rallies in Davao City's neighboring areas, such as Carmen in Davao del Norte, Pantukan in Davao de Oro, and Digos City in Davao del Sur on Wednesday.

— report by Hernel Tocmo

