Hundreds of Calbayognons show their support for Vice President Leni Robredo's presidential bid at the Calbayog City Sports Center. Wena Cos, ABS-CBN News

CALBAYOG CITY - Vice President Leni Robredo kicked off her Samar campaign at the sports center here on Monday, about a year after the presidential candidate condoled with Calbayog residents over the slay of their mayor.

The Calbayog crowd chanted "100K minus one," ahead of Robredo's arrival, shunning Samar Governor Reynolds Michael Tan's pledge to secure 100,000 votes for rival presidential bet Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and his running-mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.

Jampacked crowd in Calbayog in support of VP @lenirobredo.



Samar Governor Reynolds Tan promised Bongbong Marcos victory in Samar with a winning margin of 100,000, so the chant inside the stadium is 100,000 minus one. #Halalan2022 @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/aLowClSatl — Jervis Manahan (@JervisManahan) March 28, 2022

Robredo noted the last time she was in Calbayog was to attend the wake of the late Calbayog mayor Ronaldo Aquino, held in the same venue as her rally.

Aquino was slain in what witnesses described as an ambush in Barangay Lonoy, Calbayog City on March 8, 2021. The National Bureau of Investigation 3 months later filed murder and frustrated murder complaints against 7 policemen and 2 others tagged in Aquino's killing.

Robredo said the crime was perpetuated by "impunity, the normalization and incitement of violence, and the kill, kill, kill rhetoric coming from the highest offices" of the current administration.

Youth volunteers from the city prepared a dance number at Robredo's rally to thank her for calling for justice for Aquino's death.

"Siya ang unang bumisita sa amin noong nabaril ang mayor namin. Malaking bagay 'yun. She deserves this treatment mula sa aming Calbayognon," Calbayog Youth For Leni leader Rey So told ABS-CBN News.

(She was the first politician to visit us when our mayor was killed. That means a lot to us. She deserves this treatment from us Calbayognons.)

LOOK: Rey So and fellow youth volunteers trained for a month for a welcome dance number for VP @lenirobredo at the Calbayog people’s rally.



“Siya ang unang bumisita sa amin nung nabaril ang mayor namin. Malaking bagay yun. She deserves this treatment mula sa aming Calbayognon.” pic.twitter.com/VIils9EjAO — Wena Cos (@wenacos) March 28, 2022

SAMIENTO BACKING

Former Samar first district representative and former Calbayog Mayor Mel Senen Sarmiento announced his support for Robredo during the rally.

"May problema tayo sa ekonomiya dahil sa pandemya, kailangan natin ng leader na may pinag-aralan sa ekonomiya. Ang problema natin ekonomiya, si Leni ekonomista," Sarmiento told the crowd in Waray.

(We are facing an economic problem and we need a leader with knowledge of the economy. Leni is an economist.)

He is a former fiancé of TV host and actress Kris Aquino, who made a surprise appearance last week at Robredo's campaign sortie in Tarlac, accompanied by celebrity-philanthropist Angel Locsin.

"[Kailangan natin ng leader] na may puso sa pagserbisyo, na alam ang problema ng mahihirap, na may magandang imahe para makahikayat ng mga negosyante local man o international, para dumami ang trabaho sa atin," Sarmiento added.

(We need someone who has a heart for public service, who knows the problems of the poor, and who has the capability to encourage local and international investments.)

Former Samar first district representative and former Calbayog City Mayor Mel Senen Sarmiento sitting behind Robredo as she makes her speech in front of the Calbayog crowd. Wena Cos, ABS-CBN News

Sarmiento also paid tribute to the Vice President's late husband Jesse Robredo, who also served as interior secretary in the previous administration.

"Mga kababayan, nung panahon na nahirapan tayo, isa lang ang tumulong sa atin, si Jesse Robredo," he said.

(When we were having a hard time, only one person extended help to us, Jesse Robredo.)

Sarmiento served as the last secretary interior secretary under the administration of the late former president Benigno Aquino III. Sarmiento's predecessor Mar Roxas was the Vice President's defeated running-mate in 2016.

"Galing ako sa DILG… Ang aming slogan sa local government, kailangan ang leader mahusay, matino, maasahan. Sino yon? Si Leni lang," Sarmiento said.

(I came from the Department of Interior and Local Government. We believe that leaders should be excellent, dependable, and have a clean track record. Leni is all of those things.)

"Dalawa lang ang partido dito sa amin: Liberal at ang aming katunggali, ngayong eleksyon sila pula, tayo pink. Ang Liberal Party dito, pink. Ang Liberal Party, nanindigan ng ilang dekada at pinaganda ang Calbayog. Ang laban ngayon pink at pula. Pink, ipakita natin ang lakas natin dito sa atin," he told the crowd.

(There are only two parties in Calbayog: the Liberal party, and our opponent who is red this election. The Liberal Party here is pink. The Liberal Party has been on our side for many decades. The fight is now between pink and red. Let us show the strength of pink here.)

Watch more on iWantTFC

Robredo, who serves as chairperson of the Liberal Party, decided to run as an independent candidate to signal openness to unity with other groups. She also chose pink as her campaign color, abandoning the yellow associated with the LP.



Despite these moves, Robredo has gained the support from many members of the Liberal party.

Robredo is expected to tour Samar and Leyte for the next 2 days as part of her campaign.