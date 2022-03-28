Commuters try to get a ride on public transportations on Aurora Boulevard in Quezon City during the rush hour on March 11, 2022. Despite warnings from health authorities, the number of people on the road is almost back to normal after the country downgraded the health alert status to Level 1. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - The Philippines tallied an average of 389 daily fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 7 days, the Department of Health said Monday.

From March 21 to 27, the country tallied 2,726 new virus infections, which is 24 percent lower than the cases reported from the previous week, the DOH said in its latest case bulletin.

Some 758 or 11.9 percent of COVID-19 patients in hospitals were in severe and critical condition, said the agency.

The number of intensive care unit (ICU) beds occupied nationwide were 484 or 15.1 percent out of 3,204 beds, the DOH said.

During the past week, the DOH said it verified 752 COVID-related fatalities, citing late encoding of death information. The deaths occurred in the following months:

107 occurred in March 2022

105 in February 2022

52 in January 2022

19 in December 2021

30 in November 2021

82 in October 2021

161 in September 2021

83 in August 2021

51 in July 2021

17 in June 2021

8 in May 2021

8 in April 2021

2 in March 2021

1 in February 2021

5 in January 2021

8 in December 2020

7 in November 2020

4 in October 2020

1 in September 2020

1 in August 2020

Some 65.6 million people or 72.93 percent of the target 90 million have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease. Of this figure, 11.8 million have received their booster shots.

The Philippines was classified as "minimal risk" for COVID-19 cases last week, with a daily average of 490 infections from March 15 to 21, according to the Department of Health.

