Magnitude 4.0 quake jolts Ilocos Norte

A magnitude 4.0 earthquake struck Ilocos Norte Monday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

Phivolcs said the quake, which was tectonic in origin, struck 5 kilometers northwest of Bacarra town in Ilocos Norte at 7:10 p.m.

Intensity IV was in Bacarra and Pasuquin towns.

The following instrumental intensities were also recorded:

Intensity IV - Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte

Intensity II - Laoag City

Intensity I - Sinait, Ilocos Sur

Phivolcs said there is no expected damage nor aftershocks due to the quake.

The country is on the geologically active Pacific Ring of Fire - an interconnected circle of fault lines which are under constant pressure from super-hot molten rock beneath.