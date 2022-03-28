Ka Leody: ‘Mahuhusay silang lahat, liban kay Bongbong’



MANILA — Labor leader and presidential candidate Ka Leody de Guzman on Monday said he has no plans of withdrawing from the presidential race despite his low numbers.

And he does not intend to support another candidate either.

Speaking before an online forum of student writers who are members of the student publication Central Luzon State University Collegian, De Guzman explained why he could not drop out of the race.

Ka Leody de Guzman now attending an online forum organized by the Central Luzon State University Collegian, part of their presidential and senatorial forum series.



He reiterates campaign promise to raise wage rates in provinces at par with wage rates in Metro Manila. pic.twitter.com/d37vMKkrsn — Mike Navallo (@mikenavallo) March 28, 2022

“Naku, hindi. Hindi naman dahil ako’y galit sa kanila personally. Mahuhusay silang lahat, liban kay Bongbong (Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.). Mahuhusay silang lahat. Ang problem, lahat sila ay naka-framework sa pagpapatuloy sa mga dating batas, dating patakaran, dating sistema ng paggogobyerno — na ang pag-unlad ng bansa ay dinadaan sa kamay ng malalaking negosyo. Ngayon na-proven na bigo,” he said.

De Guzman, a democratic socialist, is running on a pro-labor, pro-masses platform.

CLSU Collegian forum -

Angono Rizal flag raising - (c/o Emmanuel Medina coverage)

In his campaign speeches, he has consistently slammed other candidates for allegedly running with the support of, and to serve the interests of, big businesses, which he blamed for decades-long policies adversely affecting workers, farmers and fisherfolk.

“Hindi totoo yung inaasahan nilang trickle down, na magti-trickle down yung kabuhayan ng mga negosyante kapagka sila’y umunlad. Hindi umaawas yung kaban ng yaman ng malalaking kapitalista. Habang pinupuno, lumulobo nang lumulobo. Kaya walang nagti-trickle down,” he said.

“Ang nangyayari, nagti-trickle upward. Kaya ang nangyayari, sila, yaman nang yaman. Tayong mga nasa baba, hirap nang hirap. At nako-concentrate yung yaman sa kamay ng iilang kapitalista at nauubusan ng kabuhayan itong mga mamamayan. Yan ang track record nung framework na neoliberal na sinusundan ng mga kalaban ko. Na sinundan ng mga dating pangulo na bigo,” he said.

De Guzman has consistently ranked in the bottom 5 out of the 10 presidential hopefuls.

The latest Pulse Asia survey in February saw his rank improve to 7th and his rating improved from 0.02% to 0.1%.

In comparison, rivals Marcos and Vice President Leni Robredo obtained 60% and 15%, respectively.

Asked if he could consider supporting Robredo, De Guzman explained he doesn’t want to be “used” if another candidate he will support turns out not to be serving the interests of workers.

“Ayokong magamit, ayokong magamit na para bang magsisi pa ako sa bandang huli na bakit ko pa itong sinuportahan, ay hindi naman totoong maglilingkod sa interes ng mga mamamayan kundi sa interes ng mga big business,” he said.

De Guzman last year said he is open to supporting to Robredo if she agrees to carry his platforms.

Robredo’s supporters had urged the labor leader to support the vice president but after several months, De Guzman’s team said Robredo has not talked to them to get their support.

Instead, he went on to conduct his own campaign.

Earlier this month, he visited several cities in Mindanao, prioritizing local communities instead of meeting with local leaders and politicians.

“Ang mga gusto ng aking kalaban, manalo, yun lang. At yung lahat ng kanilang ginagawa, ay patungkol sa pagka-panalo. Hindi sa paglilinaw paano ba mareresolbahan ang problema ng bayan. Ano ba yung mga specific na mga tindig sa mga issue. Ah hindi e, puro mga jargon o kaya mga motherhood statements na paunlarin ang bayan, tutulungan ko kayo, naaawa ako sa inyo, kailangan ang mga manggagawa, mga magsasaka ay dapat nating tulungan, paunlarin ang buhay nila, tayo’y magkaisa. E ano naman yun?,” he asked.

“Anong tindig nila sa contractualization? Anong tindig nila sa Rice Tariffication law? Anong tindig nila sa Oil Deregulation law? Anong tindig nila sa pagtaas ng sahod ng mga manggagawa? E kahit sino manalo sa kanila kung hindi sila titindig in favor sa mga kahilingan ng mga mamamayan, e baka magaya lang sa dati,” he said.

“Tulad ni Marcos, ni Cory, ni Ramos, ni Gloria, ni Noynoy at itong si Duterte. Ganun din lang. Magpapalit lang tayo ng mukha ng pangulo sa Malacanang pero yung buhay ng mga manggagawa, buhay ng mga magsasaka, buhay ng mga masang Pilipino, hindi magkakaroon ng pagbabago. Kaya’t ayaw ko na umatras sa laban na to,” he added.

In the same forum, De Guzman reiterated his platform of raising the minimum daily wage rates in the provinces to match those in Metro Manila, getting rid of manpower agencies and regularizing workers after 6 months of work.

He also said he will repeal the Rice Tariffication law and oppose policies imposed by the World Trade Organization and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership among some Asia-Pacific countries, which he says, are disadvantageous to locally-produced products as the local markets will be flooded with imported goods.

He is also against the death penalty, mandatory military training and service and the Anti-Terror law, which he said, he will remove along with the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC).

De Guzman said he opposes a shift to federalism as long as political dynasties exist as it will only create “little presidents” in certain localities.

He repeated his position in favor of divorce, same-sex marriage, the Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Expression (SOGIE) bill, peace talks with the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF), legalization of medical marijuana, publishing of statements of assets, liabilities and net worth (SALN) and transition to renewable energy.

De Guzman attended the online forum while inside a Filipino fastfood chain in Angono, Rizal.

He earlier attended a flag raising ceremony outside the Angono municipal hall, where he spoke about his platforms while encouraging the audience to support someone from their own locality. De Guzman resides in Cainta, Rizal.

“Baka pwede, taga-Rizal naman o higit sa lahat, dapat manggagawa naman,” he said.

EARLIER: Presidential candidate Ka Leody de Guzman was guest speaker at the Angono, Rizal flag raising ceremony where he spoke about his platforms. pic.twitter.com/MU5FTATcDP — Mike Navallo (@mikenavallo) March 28, 2022

He then headed to Lucena, City to attend a protest action organized by a labor union against alleged union-busting by a certain company.

De Guzman has been a labor leader for more than 30 years.

He first ran for a party-list seat at the House of Representatives in 2016 and for a Senate seat in 2019 but failed to qualify.

In the May 2022 polls, De Guzman is hoping to make history as the first labor leader to be elected president of the Republic of the Philippines.

