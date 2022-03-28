Choose worthy leaders with sincere intentions: CBCP

MANILA — The Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) on Sunday stressed the importance of the May 9 elections, as it will determine to who Filipinos will entrust their lives and future for the next six years.

“Kailangan natin ng mga lider at mambabatas na taos-puso ang hangarin at maaasahan ang kakayahang maglingkod para sa kapakanan ng ating mga bayan: munisipyo, lungsod, probinsya at ng buong bansa,” CBCP President and Caloocan Bishop Pablo Virgilio David said in a pastoral letter.

(We need leaders and lawmakers who have sincere intentions and who are worthy to serve for the good of our nation: in every town, city, province, and the whole country.)

David advised the faithful to take steps to ensure a free and fair democratic election, which includes further discussion and scrutiny of political candidates and current issues.

He also called on voters to take the LASER test when examining candidates, taking into account the following factors: Lifestyle, Action, Supporters, Election conduct, and Reputation of a candidate.

“Mag-demand tayo ng accountability at transparency sa mga kandidato, sa mga namumuno, at sa ating mga sarili. Nais natin ng patas na eleksyon,” the prelate added.

(We must demand accountability and transparency of our candidates, our leaders, and ourselves. We want fair elections.)

'CHURCH CAN SPEAK'

There is no law prohibiting any church or religion from speaking up, the CBCP president added.

David said that the separation of church and state was created for the government to respect the right to freely exercise religion. [HLINK “pastoral letter”: https://cbcpnews.net/cbcpnews/pagmalasakitan-ninyo-ang-kapakanan-ng-kapwa/]

“At anumang simbahan, bilang bahagi ng lipunan, ay may karapatang at tungkuling magsalita, lalo ng mga kapatid nating maliliit at mahihina. Ito ang pangunahing tungkulin ng isang lingkod ng bayan,” David said.

(And any church, as a member of society, has the right and the duty to speak, especially on behalf of our underprivileged brethren. This is the primary duty of one who is serving the country.)

David said the Catholic Church will speak up and voice its sentiments, especially if it is the truth, life, and the public welfare that are at stake.

“Ang Simbahan ay hindi maaring magsawalang-kibo sa katotohanan, kabutihan at katarungan,” he said.

(The Church cannot stay silent on matters of the truth, goodness, and justice.)

The Catholic Church was earlier criticized by the camp of presidential candidate former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. for allegedly “meddling with politics,” accusing clergymen of “hateful and negative campaigning.”

"As men and women of the cloth, they should be more circumspect, refrain from openly meddling with politics and stop making reckless imputation or statement that only serves as spiritual, moral, social, and cultural poison," Marcos’ spokesperson Vic Rodriguez had said.

Christian Monsod, one of the framers of the 1987 Constitution, said that priests and bishops “have the right to freedom of speech” to comment on political issues. [HLINK have the right to freedom of speech: https://news.abs-cbn.com/news/07/20/20/constitution-does-not-bar-church-from-giving-political-opinions-charter-framer]