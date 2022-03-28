MANILA — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Monday that 226 out of 254 examinees passed the Optometrist Licensure Examination given last December 2021.

Kim Elijah Eduba Torio of Centro Escolar University-Manila topped the licensure exams with a score of 88.72 percent rating.

CEU is the top-performing school after 125 out of 117 of its takers passed the board exam.

Here is the complete list of successful examinees.

