Alert Level 3 still up in Taal Volcano

Steam plumes rise from the main crater of Taal Volcano as seen from Barangay Balasi, Talisay, Batangas on July 8, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA—State volcanologists on Monday maintained the alert status of Taal Volcano to Alert Level 3, which means it was experiencing "magmatic unrest".

Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology director Renato Solidum noted there was no eruption recorded in the volcano in the past 24 hours.

"Nananatiling nasa Alert Level 3 ito. Bawal pumunta sa volcano island at 'yung mga ilang barangays ng Agoncillo at Laurel na inirekomenda natin for evacuation ay ganun pa rin ang ating abiso," he told TeleRadyo.

Access to the volcano island, which was once home to a community of thousands, has been prohibited since the 2020 eruption.

Solidum also said sulfur dioxide emission averaged to over 1,000 tons per day.

"Kaya nga lang, minsan ang pagbaba ng asupre ay nagpapahihiwatig na baka nabara sa labasan ng asupre, e masyadong abrupt baka magkaroon ng pagsabog," he said.

The agency will continue to observe the volcano's activity for 2 weeks before deciding on a new alert level.

Solidum advised nearby residents to wear N95 masks to protect themselves from the volcano's ashfall.

"Kung wala talaga, mas maganda na rin mag-stay indoors, Saraduhan ang mga bintana at pintuan para hindi pasukin ang bahay ng gas," he said.

The volcano, which sits on an island surrounded by a lake in Batangas province, had a phreatomagmatic eruption on Saturday, sending ash and steam hundreds of meters into the sky.

A phreatomagmatic eruption happens when molten rock comes into contact with underground or surface water.

Residents in fishing and farming settlements around the lake were ordered to leave their homes, in the third mass evacuation in as many years around one of the country's most active volcanoes.

Solidum had said the activity was weaker than in January 2020 when Taal shot ash 15 kilometers high and spewed red-hot lava, crushing scores of homes, killing livestock and sending tens of thousands into shelters.

Taal is among 24 active volcanoes in the Philippines and has recorded 33 eruptions since 1572. Its worst eruption was in 1911 where some 1,335 people were killed, data from Phivolcs showed.

The Philippines is hit periodically by eruptions and earthquakes due to its location on the Pacific "Ring of Fire" -- a zone of intense seismic activity.

—With a report from Agence France-Presse