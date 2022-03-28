1Sambayan, Isko camp slam Marcos Jr. over unpaid estate taxes

Presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. addresses the crowd at the WES Arena in Punturin, Valenzuela City on Feb. 10, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The opposition coalition 1Sambayan and Aksyon Demokratiko party on Monday slammed the camp of presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr. over the Marcos family's unpaid estate taxes.

In separate statements on Monday, the political groups blasted the statement of Marcos spokesperson Atty. Vic Rodriguez, who claimed that the Marcos estate tax case is “all about politics.”

1Sambayan belied Rodriguez’s claim that the Marcoses’ P203-billion unpaid estate tax dues case is still pending in court.

“With all due respect to Mr. Rodriguez, there is no pending case. The 1997 Supreme Court decision upholding a judgment ordering the Marcos heirs to pay P23 billion in taxes has long been final and executory,” the coalition said.

“Alleging that the case is still pending without specifying the actual case details sounds like fake news and – if it turns out to be untrue – the worst kind of black propaganda,” it added.

1Sambayan also stressed that they are obliged to bring up the issue, as Marcos Jr. is running for the country's highest office.

“The Filipino people cannot afford to have a president who is convicted of tax cases and has unpaid tax obligations,” the group added.

Meanwhile, Aksyon Demokratiko chairman Ernesto Ramel Jr. has asked the Supreme Court for a certificate of finality on the 1997 decision which ruled that the Marcoses have estate taxes that have since ballooned after more than two decades.

“The purpose of the requested Certificate of Finality is to establish that the above-cited case is in fact final and executory and/or entered in the book of entries of judgments,” Ramel said in his March 21 letter to the high court.

Like 1Sambayan, Ramel also slammed Rodriguez’s claims.

“Umulit na naman sa kanyang sinabing kasinungalingan itong si Atty. Vic Rodriguez. Matagal na pong tapos ang kaso ng estate tax. May FINAL ruling na ang Korte Suprema noong 1997,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

[Atty. Vic Rodriguez is repeating his lies. This estate tax case has been decided long ago. The Supreme Court already has a final ruling on this in 1997.]

The party’s standard bearer, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, earlier vowed that, if recovered, he will use the P203-billion Marcos estate tax in assistance programs for Filipinos affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, former Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG) commissioner Ruben Carranza urged the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) to file criminal charges against the Marcoses if they still don’t pay their estate tax dues.

