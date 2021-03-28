PNP deploying more than 9,000 personnel in 'NCR Plus' bubble checkpoints

MANILA - A total of 9,356 members of the Philippine National Police will be manning quarantine control checkpoints spread over the National Capital Region, the province of Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite, Laguna, to include Batangas.

On Saturday, Palace Spokesperson Sec. Harry Roque announced Metro Manila, along with Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal will be placed under Enhanced Community Quarantine from March 29 to April 4.

According to Joint Task Force COVID Shield Commander Police Lt. Gen. Cesar Binag, police personnel in all 1,106 checkpoints will be actively flagging motorists or travelers starting later at midnight or 12:01am Monday, March 29.

Binag says, the PNP will be "flexible" in the implementation and assures maximum tolerance or no arrests as much as possible.

“Gagawin natin ito para matulungan mapababa ang COVID-19 hindi para hadlangan ang mga kababayan. Yung arrest, maliban na lang kung maging hostile,” Binag said during a press conference Sunday.

“Ang gagawin, papaalalahanan, isyuhan ng ticket, dalhin sa gym, bigyan ng lecture doon, paalalahanan na sundin yung protocol,” he added.

The official reiterated only those Authorized Persons Outside of Residence (APOR) or essential workers will be allowed entry and exit in checkpoints until the end of the ECQ.

“Pag APOR sila palulusutin, pag UPOR (Unauthorized) pababalikin sila. Kaya nakikiusap kami na huwag na sila mag insist, huwag na lumabas kasi pababalikin talaga namin sila,” Binag urged.

Body temperatures will no longer be checked in control points, unlike last year. Instead, authorized workers will only be asked to present their valid company IDs or certificate of employment, Binag reminded.

The PNP has also beefed up its roving personnel in possible areas of convergence such as marketplaces and grocery stores.

