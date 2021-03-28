Home  >  News

Labor leader shot dead in Laguna

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 28 2021 11:45 PM

MANILA - A leader of the left-leaning labor group Kilusang Mayo Uno was shot dead Sunday in Bry. Canlubang, Calamba, Laguna. 

Calamba police confirmed that Dandy Miguel, vice chairperson of PAMANTIK-Kilusang Mayo Uno, was shot dead at around 8:45 p.m. in Brgy Canlubang, Calamba, Laguna. 

Miguel was also the president of Lakas ng Nagkakaisang Manggagawa ng Fuji Electric - OLALIA-KMU, the labor group said.

Police are still investigating the incident. 

Miguel was identified by his wife, according to PAMANTIK-KMU. 

The labor leader's killing comes three weeks after nine activists were killed in police raids across several provinces in the CALABARZON region in what has come to be known as "Bloody Sunday."

More details to follow. 

- Report from Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News

Read More:  Dandy Miguel   Kilusang Mayo Uno   PAMANTIK-KMU   activist   labor leader   labor group   Bloody Sunday   Calamba   Laguna   crime   police  