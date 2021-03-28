Comelec to use e-filing for petitions, registration of party-list, political parties

MANILA - The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Sunday said it will start accepting online filing of petitions for registration of party-list organizations and political parties, after enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) was imposed in the National Capital Region and nearby provinces.

Under Comelec Resolution 10673, the agency will continue receiving petitions, verified pleadings, comments and other submissions, in PDF format, via email.

“With the rapidly approaching March 31, 2021 deadline for the filing of petitions for registration of party-list organizations and the submission of manifestations of intent to participate, we expect a massive influx of petitions in the coming week,” Comelec Spokesperson James Jimenez said in a statement.

He also said emails sent to the address clerkofthecommission@comelec.gov.ph and received by the 5 p.m. deadline will be considered filed on time.

“The payment of docket fees and other legal fees for petition for registration of party-list organizations also need to be done on or before March 31, 2021,” Jimenez also said.

After filing through email, the filing party should send, through the fastest means available, hard copies of the petitions, pleadings and other submissions, in four hard copies.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier placed areas in the NCR Plus bubble under ECQ from Monday, March 29, until Sunday, April 4, due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

In a televised announcement, Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said Duterte approved the recommendation due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases supposedly driven by the local presence of new variants of the novel coronavirus.

The NCR Plus bubble that will be under ECQ consists of Metro Manila, as well as Cavite, Laguna, Bulacan, and Rizal provinces.

RELATED VIDEO