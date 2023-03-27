Police release sketch in killing of town police chief

LOOK: The composite sketch of one of the suspects in the killing of San Miguel, Bulacan police chief LtCol Marlon Serna.



Serna was killed while chasing two armed robbery suspects in San Ildefonso, Bulacan on Saturday night. 📷PNP PRO3 @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/NiyXHY9bFf — Raffy Sison Santos (@raffsantos) March 27, 2023

MANILA -- The Philippine National Police (PNP) has come up with a composite sketch of one of two suspects who shot and killed the chief of police of San Miguel town in Bulacan Saturday night.

In a press conference, PNP Spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said the composite sketch may help speed up operations against the suspects who killed Lt. Col. Marlon Serna.

The sketch was formed after police interviewed a couple whom the duo tried to rob prior to the fatal shooting.

"Na-describe nung asawa yung isa kasi siya ang nakipambuno doon sa mga suspek," Fajardo said.

She added the attempted robbery also resulted in the wounding of the victim's wife, who was shot in the thigh and is now recovering at a local hospital.

It was this robbery, Fajardo noted, that prompted Serna and his men to give chase, which resulted in the encounter in neighboring San Ildefonso town.

The PNP says it is now conducting checkpoint and hot pursuit operations against the suspects, one of whom may have been wounded.

"Nataga kasi nung victim 'yung isa sa kanila nung sinubukan silang holdapin, so duguan ang isa. Yun din daw ang napansin nung mga pulis nang subukang harangin, na sugatan yung backride ng motor," Fajardo said.

(The victims stabbed one of the suspects while they were being held up. The police noticed that one of the motorcycle passengers was bleeding.)

Serna's remains have been taken home to his family in Nueva Ecija. A 1.2 million peso reward has been pledged for any information leading to the arrest of his killers.