MANILA -- The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) on Monday said it would deploy some 400 policewomen as customer relations officers.

The 466 female officers will serve as liaison officers for people who will walk into the police stations, refer them to officers inside the station, or assist them in filing a blotter.

NCRPO chief PMaj. Gen. Edgar Alan Okubo said the policewomen underwent a 2-day training program last week.

The NCRPO launched the project to address complaints on the untoward behavior of desk officers, who often have to carry out multiple roles in a precinct.

Desk officers are usually assigned to record blotters or complaints.

"Sila din po ay nagiging mga liaison o facilitators ng iba’t ibang desk gaya ng environmental desk, OFW (overseas Filipino workers) desk, meron pang religious o Muslim desk, all in one so napansin natin minsan umiinit yung ulo ng mga desk officers,” said Okubo.

(They also serve as liaison or facilitators of various desks like the environmental desk, OFW desk, there's also a religious or Muslim desk, all in one so we notice that sometimes our desk officers get grump.)

The official also said female officers are typically "more sympathetic to listen" and "more amiable."

Okubo said a mobile application is also being developed to address common complaints raised by the public. He said the policewomen will teach the public how to properly use this app.

Meanwhile, some 6,300 Metro Manila officers will be deployed this Holy Week to secure the safety of the public as they go home to their provinces and visit churches.

Okubo said an additional 2,000 officers would be on standby from different force multipliers.

The Metro Manila has not monitored any security threat ahead of the Holy Week.