MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday said his administration was still studying how idle government lands could be identified and used for housing projects.

During his speech for the groundbreaking of the National Housing Authority’s (NHA) housing project in Valenzuela City, Marcos said he hoped that public and private sectors would work with them to achieve their goal of providing comfortable houses to Filipinos.

“Patuloy natin pinag-aaralan kung papaano isasagawa ang pagtukoy at paggamit sa mga bakanteng lupa ng gobyerno na maaaring tayuan ng mga pabahay ayon sa ating mga batas at alitintunin,” Marcos said.

(We continue to study how to identify and use vacant government lands for possible housing projects in accordance with our laws ad regulations.)

“Mahalagang makipagtulungan sa iba pang mga ahensiya ng gobyerno at pribadong sektor upang maisakatuparan ang ating mga kolektibong hangarin. Gayundin tiyakin natin na ang ating mga gusali ay matatag, gamit ang kalidad at matibay na materyales,” he added.

(Cooperation with other government agencies and the private sector is important to fulfill our collective goals. In the same vein, let us also ensure that our buildings are strong using quality materials.)

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development said it aimed to build 1 million housing units annually until the end of Marcos’ term in 2028 to address the country’s housing backlog.

To attain this, Marcos also said he would sign an order to allow the government to use all idle government lands for housing projects.

Malacañang said 16,000 hectares of idle land may be used for this purpose.

VALENZUELA HOUSING

Marcos also lauded Valenzuela City’s “Disiplina Villages” as it provided houses to residents living in danger zones such as those in rivers. The project, now on its fourth location in the city, was initially meant for those who lost their homes due to strong typhoons.

“Alam naman po natin itong mga ganitong klaseng project, kung hindi masigasig at hindi maganda ang pag-uugnay sa national government at sa local government ay hindi po natin maggawa ang proyektong ito. Kaya kami sa national government ay nagpapasalamat sa LGU ng Valenzuela sa kanilang napakalaking ginawa upang magkaroon tayo ng pabahay,” he said.

(We know that the projects like these wouldn't become a reality without the coordination between the national and local governments. That's why we in the national government thank the LGU in Valenzuela for their role in making this housing project possible.)

Disiplina Village Arkong Bato will offer 1,200 housing units as resettlement for those living along Manila Bay and Tullahan River.

Led by the National Housing Authority, the project will include 20 buildings, with 5 floors each.

The government allotted P160 million for the first phase of the program, covering 2 buildings that will be constructed by NHA.

