MANILA - Partido Reporma's shift of support to Vice President Leni Robredo may mean that she is gaining ground in Mindanao as the local races begin to expose more political alignments, according to a political sociologist.

Prof. Frederick Rey of the University of Santo Tomas also noted that many local politicians in Mindanao have now come out for Robredo.

He said this may also mean that the Mindanao votes that Vice Presidential candidate Sara Duterte is expecting to provide for her running mate, former Senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. are now “uncertain.”

"Yung supposedly na malakas na voting base sa Mindanao for presidential aspirant Bongbong [Marcos] is now under threat,” Rey said on Balitaan sa Maynila media forum Sunday.

(The supposedly strong voting base in Mindanao for presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos is now under threat.)

Rey added that apart from Mindanao, Robredo may also be gaining ground in Bulacan, an area where Marcos Jr. is supposedly strong.

“Dito rin sa Bulacan, nung 6 years ago malakas si BBM [Bongbong Marcos] pero now that Governor Dan Fernando is supporting VP Leni, gains po iyon ni VP leni,” Rey added.

(In Bulacan, Bongbong Marcos was strong six years ago, but now that Governor Dan Fernando is supporting VP Leni, those are gains for VP Leni.)

Rey said he also believes that Davao del Norte Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez's shift of support was done “with malice” as a way to get back at those who unseated him in the House of Representatives in 2018.

On Sunday, local leaders in Misamis Oriental said they are backing Robredo's bid for the presidency.